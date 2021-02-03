Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere charms with second single ‘Tanya’

Rising Indonesian singer-songwriter Dere has released her second single ‘Tanya’ (‘Ask’).

Co-written by Indonesian singer-songwriter Tulus, the track features Dere’s distinct voice and Tulus’ trademark charms and abstract melodies. A repetitive bassline opens ‘Tanya’, which later blossoms with rich synths and vocal harmonies by INSIDEOUT Singers.

The single was produced by Ibnu Dian from pop electronic duo Matter Halo and released by Indonesian label Tigaduasatu.

Watch the lyric video below:

“The song is about how humans devote so much energy to the questions running around their heads. From simple things to complex matters, whose answers might never come,” the 18-year old singer said in a statement.

“With this song, I’d like to ask anyone to stop asking for a moment and put more attention to the passing time,” Dere added.

Now available on digital streaming platforms, the song was written in isolation during the coronavirus-inflicted lockdown, with Dere and Tulus collaborating from different locations. “We used apps on our smartphones… It’s new and exciting!” Dere remarked.

Dere released her first single ‘Kota’ (‘Town’) in October 2020. The song puts the spotlight on the singer’s voice with subtle acoustic guitar which then shifts into simmering beats.

Watch the music video for ‘Kota’ below: