Indonesian singer-songwriter Idgitaf releases debut EP, ‘Semoga Sembuh’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Idgitaf has released her debut EP, ‘Semoga Sembuh’.

The release was issued today (January 21), marking her first collection of songs following a string of single releases.

‘Semoga Sembuh’ features past singles ‘Taku’ and ‘Berlagak Bahagia’, along with new tracks ‘Sekuat Sesaki’, ‘Kasur Tidur’, and its title track. The latter features contributions by Ezra Mandira, guitarist and vocalist of Indonesian rock band HIVI!.

In the five-track release, Idgitaf – real name Brigita Melalia – navigates the freewheeling and confusing emotions that come with being a teenager on the cusp of adulthood.

A press release states that ‘Semoga Sembuh’ was conceived as a conceptual mini-album detailing this journey, with ‘Berlagak Bahagia’ written as far back as 2018 – when the singer was only 18.

Stream ‘Semoga Sembuh’ below.

Idgitaf shared a statement about the EP and its early release in the year. “It was released in January because I want the songs to accompany people when they are sad in 2022 or the following years,” she said.

“So, if you’re sad, just take this with you on your journey of life. One day, maybe someone will relate.”

She also revealed plans for an intimate performance of the EP next month, along with a deluxe edition, which will feature two additional songs.

In 2020, Idgitaf released her debut single, ‘Hal Indah Butuh Waktu Untuk Datang’. Prior to the EP, she also released the standalone song ‘Terpikat Senyummu’.