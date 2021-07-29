Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Laetitia shares charismatic music video for ‘Forgive’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Jinan Laetitia has released a music video for her latest single, ‘Forgive’.

The music video arrived on Friday (July 21), depicting the 18-year-old singer as a miniature version of herself, stuck in a dilapidated dollhouse. She also portrays a far larger version of herself, tossing the dollhouse around for her own enjoyment. The clip has amassed over 100,000 views and counting since its premiere.

‘Forgive’ is a short indie pop cut clocking in at under two minutes. The track sees the singer broach the topic of “self-image, anxiety and self-confidence”, the artist revealed in a press statement, per Liputan 6.

Laetitia went on to explain that the single was a personal one for her, adding that her work on the song encompassed “writing to production” and was “initiated by me.”

“I wrote the arrangements for ‘Forgive’ with the intention of telling a story. I hope listeners can enjoy the atmosphere that I build in the melodies, walk in the stories sung in ‘Forgive’ and feel all the emotions it gives off,” she added.

The self-written and self-produced single also serves as Jinan Laetitia’s first taste of original material for the year, and her first release with Warner Music Indonesia. Prior to the release of ‘Forgive’, the young musician made her debut in 2020 with a three-track EP entitled ‘POV: The Prelude’.

In May, Laetitia released a mashup of Ali Gatie’s ‘Lie To Me’, ‘Can’t Let You Go’, and ‘Do You Believe’. She followed up the effort with a cover of JJ Lin and Anne-Marie’s song ‘Bedroom’ later that month.