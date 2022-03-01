Indonesian singer-songwriter Morad announces debut album ‘About A Woman’, out this March

Upcoming Indonesian singer-songwriter Morad has announced the release date and tracklist for his debut album ‘About A Woman’.

Morad – real name Mohammad Radityo – made the announcement on his Instagram page yesterday, February 28, revealing the album’s art as well as its tracklist. Pre-orders have yet to begin for the album, which will be distributed by record label Berita Angkasa.

The 9-track album will include his previous singles ’Red & Black’, ‘If Tomorrow I’m Losing You’, ‘How’ and ‘No One’s Gonna Love You’. Morad has previously tweeted that while “several persons, special persons”, who inspired the album, “In the end it all leads to one. It’s just about a woman. Muse.”

Advertisement

Morad also revealed that fellow singer-songwriter Pamungkas contributed to the track ‘Empty’ on the album. “Great musicians are involved in the making of this album… as you can see in the credits of my released songs”, the singer wrote in his most recent tweet, adding, “My brother Pamungkas also contribute [sic] pouring his soul in a number called ‘Empty’. Honoured.”

The singer has yet to reveal the extent of Pamungkas’ involvement in the track, however.

Morad released ‘Red & Black’ early last month on February 7 alongside its lyric video. Produced by Viki Vikranta, the drummer of classic rock band Kelompok Penerbang Rocket, the track also featured backing vocals by singer-songwriter Kamga Mo.

Morad first began his solo music career with the debut single ‘Blink of an Eye’ in 2019, before going on to release ‘If Tomorrow I’m Losing You’ as Berita Angkasa’s compilation album ‘Adiksi Adaptasi’ (‘Adaptation Addiction’) in 2020.

Advertisement

Last year, he released the singles ‘How’ in February and ‘No One’s Gonna Love You’ in November.

‘About A Woman’ Tracklist