Indonesian singer-songwriter Noni recruits Basboi for new version of ‘WRITTENINTHESTARS’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Noni has teamed up with rapper Basboi for a new version of her song, ‘WRITTENINTHESTARS’.

Noni produced the song, exploring house music and marking a departure from the pop/R&B sound she is known for. ‘WRITTENINTHESTARS’ is a song about romantic compatibility – as its title indicates – based on zodiac signs or astrology.

Noni first released ‘WRITTENINTHESTARS’ in July 2020 on SoundCloud. The new version adds Basboi’s guest verse, a stronger house flavour and an outro co-produced by Fathan Maulana.

“Baby we were meant to be,” Noni croons on the first verse. “Or am I being too delusional? A little touch wouldn’t be so wrong, babe.” Basboi returns the romantic sentiments in his verse about a flirtatious car ride.

Hear it below:

Noni released her last project, the ‘Boyish’ lockdown EP, in October 2020. ‘WRITTENINTHESTARS’ is Noni’s second release of 2021, following the CVX remix of ‘Boyish’ track ‘You Don’t Have To’.

Meanwhile, in June, the Jakarta-based Basboi dropped his debut album ‘Adulting For Dummies’, which featured the songs ‘Bismillah’ and ‘CHING’ and is about “the realities of coming of age”, he told NME in an interview.