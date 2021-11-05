Indonesian singer-songwriter Sheryl Sheinafia releases new single, ‘Want Ur Love’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Sheryl Sheinafia has shared a new single, ‘Want Ur Love’.

The two-minute single debuted on streaming platforms earlier today (November 5) via US label EMPIRE. The song is her first release since the album, ‘Jennovine’, which was released in January this year.

‘Want Ur Love’, which was produced by Grammy-winning duo Tha Aristocrats, is a simmering pop/R&B tune where Sheinafia tugs at her reluctance to let romance back into her life.

“Know that I could be shy / Never really tell you how I feel / I can never decide / What it’s gonna take for me to heal / You’re making me forget I / I was doing fine way before you,” she sings in its opening verse.

Listen to ‘Want Ur Love’ below.

In a press release, Sheinafia called the song a “fresh take on urgency” which she sees as craving a relationship as much as the “adrenaline rush” it offers.

“‘Want Ur Love’ is a messy hurricane en route to the arms of someone who gives me butterflies like a high school crush,” she said.

The release marks Sheinafia’s first release on EMPIRE, joining fellow Indonesian artists Afgan and KIM!. The deal is a partnership between EMPIRE and Indonesia-based label Musica Studios.

A press release teases more to come from Sheinafia in 2022. Prior to ‘Jennovine’, which featured the song ‘Déjà Vu’, she’d released two albums: 2013’s self-titled debut and 2017’s ‘ii’.

Sheinafia is also an actress, having starred in several Indonesian films over the years. She last appeared in the 2019 comedy Bebas.