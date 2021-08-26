Indonesian singer-songwriter Teddy Adhitya releases ‘Langit Favoritku’, the first in a trilogy of singles

Indonesian singer-songwriter Teddy Adhitya has released a new single, ‘Langit Favoritku’. The song is set to be the first in a trilogy of singles. It is also his first written in Bahasa Indonesia.

Adhitya premiered the song on YouTube yesterday (August 26) with a lyric video. In the clip’s description, Adhitya revealed that ‘Langit Favoritku’ is the first part of “a story universe consisting of 3 interlocking songs.” He explains that the track is “an acknowledgment that life continues to move forward.”

The stirring ambient pop track features production work by Adhitya, who roped in Gerald Situmorang for acoustic guitar and Kenny Gabriel to arrange strings.

Advertisement

Watch the lyric video for ‘Langit Favoritku’ below.

‘Langit Favoritku’ is Adhitya’s first single of 2021. The singer-songwriter last released his sophomore album ‘Question Mark(?)’, which was co-produced by Gabriel, in 2019.

Adhitya released a live session video titled This Is Not A Concert in 2020, which features live renditions of tracks from the album. The recording has since been issued on streaming platforms with the same name.

HAI reports that Adhitya will continue the trilogy with two more singles to be released on September 1 and 8.

Advertisement

Adhitya released his debut single, ‘Love in Wonderland’, in 2016. Since then, he’s released ‘Nothing Is Real’, his full-length debut, ‘Question Mark(?)’, and standalone single, ‘Why Would I Be’.