Indonesian singer Tiara Andini releases self-titled debut album

Indonesian singer Tiara Andini has released her self-titled debut album. It features eight tracks, including her popular collaboration with singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano, ‘Buktikan’.

The album, which includes her hit singles ‘Gemintang Hatiku’, ‘Maafkan Aku #terlanjurcinta’, ‘365’, ‘Hadapi Berdua’, and ‘Buktikan’ as well as three new tracks, was released on all digital music platforms Friday (December 17) and is available for purchase as a physical boxset as well.

Also released on Friday was a video for Andini’s single ‘Menjadi Dia’. It stars the singer and a love interest in an autumnal setting. All seems to be going smoothly until Andini catches him at a glass box that contains another woman who is dressed just like her.

Watch the ‘Menjadi Dia’ video and stream the album below:

Andini first shot to fame as the runner-up in the 2019 edition of Indonesian Idol, and released her first single ‘Gemintang Hatiku’ in 2020. The track would go on to win her the Best Newcomer award at the 2020 Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards, though her breakout single ‘Maafkan Aku #terlanjurcinta’, came up short against Weird Genius’ and Sara Fajira’s blockbuster collaboration, ‘Lathi’.

She would go on to collaborate again with local jazz-fusion pioneer Yovie Widianto, who had worked together with her on ‘Maafkan Aku #terlanjurcinta’, and his son Arsy Widianto on the mini-album ‘ArTi Untuk Cinta’, which was released in January and featured four duets between Andini and the younger Widianto.

The two would go on to release a series of music videos to promote ‘ArTi Untuk Cinta’, the visual for ‘Cintanya Aku’ at one point becoming the number one trend on YouTube in Indonesia. They later released ‘Buktikan’ as a single on October 5.