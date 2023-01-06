Indonesian R&B singer VVYND releases new single ‘Orbit’

Indonesian R&B singer-songwriter VVYND has released his second single ‘Orbit’, which tells the singer’s personal journey of self-discovery.

READ MORE: The 25 best Asian albums of 2022

The single, which was released on streaming platforms on January 6, sees the singer teaming up with producer Gamaliel Abram Pradipta – who has worked with the likes of RAMENGVRL and Indonesian electronic music veteran Winky Wiryawan – to produce a track that starts with an introspective slow burn that eventually builds into a hopeful crescendo.

“Since my debut single ‘Overload’ was released in 2016, I have been on a constant journey of self-discovery that is perfectly reflected in the lyrics of ‘Orbit’,” VVYND shared in a press release. He explains, “As it progresses, ‘Orbit’ leads you to an epiphany that is brimming with optimism where you take control of your own narrative and where every part of you is celebrated and embraced.”

Advertisement

Listen to VVYND’s new single ‘Orbit’ below.

VVYND, real name Kevin Wiyarnanda, first debuted with the single ‘Overload’ in 2016. He followed up on the positive reaction by touring with Indonesian rapper A. Nayaka and his Blue Room Boys project in 2018, also joining them during their set at We The Fest that year. In 2019, he collaborated with Indonesia’s Emir Hermono for the single ‘Next to Me’ and then with Logic Lost and Mataharibisu for ‘Coco’, with VVYND co-writing both tracks.

He also previously featured on producer GOONZ’s track ‘Run It Back’ in 2020.

In other Indonesian music news, Java Jazz Festival recently announced the dates for its 2023 edition. The festival will return from 2 to 4 June at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, with lineup and ticketing details yet to be released. Last year’s edition was headlined by acts including pop singer JoJo, The Temptations Revue featuring Glenn Leonard, and Grammy-Award winner and Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton, and featured a multitude of local acts in Dewa 19’s Ahmad Dhani featuring Ron King Big Band, Maliq & D’Essentials, Afgan, Danilla Riyadi, Lomba Sihir, and more.