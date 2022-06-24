Indonesian trio FLEUR! give debut album its streaming release and announce launch shows

Indonesian rock trio FLEUR! have made their debut album ‘Fleur Fleur FLEUR!’ available on all major streaming platforms and announced launch shows for the record.

The 11-track album was first released on June 10 exclusively on the Indonesian-based music sales platform The Storefront. It features previously released singles ‘Muka Dua’, ‘Lagu Lama’, ‘Merona’ and ‘Juwita Malam’.

The album went wide on streaming services today (June 24) – check it out here:

The band have also announced that they will be putting on album launch shows in Jakarta and Bandung on June 30 and July 1 respectively. This will be the first time FLEUR! will be playing songs from the album, as well as songs that they have never performed live, the band revealed on Instagram.

Support for the Jakarta gig comes from Bedchamber and The Wellington. The three featured artists on ‘Fleur Fleur FLEUR!’ – Bilal Indrajaya, Adra Karim and Rika Putri Anjani – will also appear at that gig. Opening for FLEUR! in Bandung are Ikkubaru, Muchos Libre and Salsa Larasati.

Pre-sale tickets for both shows are priced at IDR75,000 and general tickets at IDR100,000. They are available for purchase here, along with band T-shirts priced at IDR175,000 and CDs of the album at IDR125,000.

FLEUR! will also perform at Jakarta’s The Other Festival today. The trio will also play PestaPora this September alongside the likes of Danilla Riyadi, Pamungkas and The SIGIT.

FLEUR! formed in 2017 as a four-member band called Flower Girls, assembled by music curators as a tribute band for the influential Indonesian rock band Dara Puspita.

They later rebranded themselves as the three-piece FLEUR! and now consist of drummer Tika Pramesti, guitarist Tanya Ditaputri and bassist Yuyi Trirachma.

Last year, they collaborated with Diskoria and Tara Basro on the song ‘Suara Disko’.