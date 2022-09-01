Indonesia’s Afgan announces Kuala Lumpur concert this December

Indonesian R&B singer Afgan has announced a concert in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia set to take place this December.

In an announcement posted on Instagram on September 1, Afgan revealed he will perform at the Plenary Hall in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this December 17 in a concert titled ‘Evolution Live in Kuala Lumpur’. The singer also promised that he will be performing hits from his newly released EP ‘+62’ alongside his older crowd favourites like ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and ‘M.I.A’.

Tickets are set to go on sale on September 5 at 10am local time via GoLive Asia. The Plenary Hall auditorium is a seated venue and tickets are available in tiers starting at MYR258, with prices rising to MYR1388 for seats closest to the stage. Ticket prices are not inclusive of ticket fee and booking charges.

Afgan released his new EP ‘+62’ alongside the music video for ‘Lestari Merdu’, the EP’s upbeat first single, on August 26. The three-track EP is Afgan’s first project since his ‘Wallflower’ album in April last year and follows the release of the single ‘So Wrong But So Right’ on the singer’s birthday on May 27.

Afgan also collaborated with producer and DJ Dipha Barus and singer-songwriter Esther Geraldine on the former’s single, ‘Keep It Hush’ in November last year.

In an interview with NME after the release of his album ‘Wallflower’, he expressed a desire to explore beyond his trademark balladry, saying: “I really wanted to be truthful on this album because I never get the chance to make this kind of music that is really authentic [to me]. In Indo, I’m so used to making these Indonesian pop love songs. But I feel like I have something much more to offer.”

Afgan released his first ‘global’ album ‘Wallflower’ under US label EMPIRE. It featured the singles ‘Say I’m Sorry’ and ‘M.I.A’, the latter of which featured Jackson Wang. As part of the album’s campaign, he also put out a remix of ‘Touch Me’, a collaboration with Robin Thicke.