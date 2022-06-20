Indonesia’s Bigu Festival announces Yura Yunita, Basboi, HIVI and more for urban forest event

Indonesia’s Bigu Festival has announced its line-up for its two-day urban forest jaunt in Jakarta this July, featuring the likes of Yura Yunita, Basboi, HIVI and more.

Rizky Febian, Ardhito Pramono, Idgitaf and Hindia will also be performing at the music, fashion and comedy festival in Jakarta. It takes place this July 16 and 17 at the Hutan Kota GBK forest park (which is part of the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex). Tickets for the event are now on sale here, with individual daily passes currently priced at IDR 150,000 and two-day passes going for IDR 275,000.

This appears to be the first event held by Bigu, which previously listed itself as a media organisation on Instagram. The festival also previously named Sal Priadi as one of their headliners during its initial line-up reveal last week, but has since announced that Priadi will be replaced by HIVI and Ardhito Pramono.

Bigu Festival will also feature standup comedy and talk shows as part of its daily programming, along with several planned fashion shows by Indonesian traditional clothing brand Swara Gembira.

Bigu Fest joins a packed lineup of local music festivals already announced for 2022. We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists have also begun announcing their return to Indonesia for concerts, with Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson, Hardwell and more announcing concerts so far.

Indonesia’s Bigu Festival line-up is:

Yura Yunita

Rizky Febian

Ardhito Pramono

Hindia

HIVI

IDGITAF

Rendy Pandugo

Basboi

Oomleo

Raissa Anggiani

Nadhif Basalamah

Weda Mauve

Tri Wardoyo featuring Remaja Nusantara