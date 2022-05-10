Indonesia’s Dzulfahmi and Tuan Tigabelas release workers’ anthem ‘Rotasi’

Jakarta-based Indonesian rapper Dzulfahmi has teamed up with Tuan Tigabelas on the new worker’s anthem, ‘Rotasi’.

Released on streaming platforms on May 6, ‘Rotasi’ sees the duo rap from the perspectives of urban workers in the bustling city of Jakarta struggling through their 9-to-5s to support their loved ones.

“Hanyut di lautan manusia / Semua tentang keluarga dan usia / Cari suap nasi demi orang yang terkasih / Di bawah langit biru hari baru berotasi,” Dzulfahmi raps: “Floating in a sea of humanity / Focused on age and family / Earning a scoop of rice for loved ones / Under the blue sky, the day has just begun its rotation.”

Listen to ‘Rotasi’ by Dzulfahmi and Tuan Tigabelas below.

‘Rotasi’, Dzulfahmi’s first single of 2022, was produced by DaKriss, a fellow member of the crew Def Bloc. He also previously worked on Dzulfahmi’s 2017 debut album ‘Nirwana’.

The rapper previously released the single ‘Tabrak Lari’ with producer Ways in October last year following his joint EP with Def Bloc producer Prime Manifez ‘Worst Manifesto’, which is only available for purchase in digital form from independent platform The Storefront.

Tuan Tigabelas’s first single of 2022 was released January 17 in the form of a new theme song for the Indonesian Basketball League, ‘Ready’. It followed the release of his cassette-only joint EP ‘Blunt Brothers’ with producer SicknessMP in November last year.

Tuan Tigabelas is currently booked to appear at the Berdendang Bergoyang music festival this October in Jakarta. He will be joined by Pamungkas, Rossa, Rizky Febian, Fourtwnty, HIVI! and more at the festival, which is one of many that have been announced in the wake of Indonesia relaxing pandemic safety measures for live events and concerts.

Other upcoming festivals in Indonesia in 2022 include Java Jazz in May, JogjaROCKarta in August and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds at an undetermined date.