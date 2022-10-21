Indonesia’s Elephant Kind share new ambient single ‘Rockstar’

Indonesian indie rock band Elephant Kind have dropped their latest single ‘Rockstar’.

The trio shared the ambient new track on major streaming services on Friday (October 21), ahead of their forthcoming third studio album ‘Superblue’.

Their latest song is a follow-up to ‘Modern Romance Dreaming (Lonely)’, the first single to be taken off ‘Superblue’, and sees the band’s new direction of featuring more atmospheric synths and tongue-in-cheek lyrics.

Listen to ‘Rockstar’ below.

In the opening lines of the track, Elephant frontman Bam Mastro expresses hope to migrate to greener pastures but complements the chorus small dose of satire.

“Pack ‘er up, we’re moving to Bali / I wanna feel all the spark / I never meant to live in the city / I like to be in the dark,” he sings in the opening lines. In the chorus, he repeats the lines “I’m just a living rockstar, without the money and the fame“.

So far, the band have yet to announce the exact launch date for the upcoming album, but the release of ‘Modern Romance Dreaming (Lonely)’ in late May was a teaser to the follow-up of their 2019 full-length cut ‘The Greatest Ever’.

Along the first single in May, the band said in a press release that the upcoming album marks the first time all three members were involved in the songwriting process.

Elephant Kind, which also consists of Bayu Adisapoetra (drums) and Kevin Septanto (bass), also noted that the impending release had saved the band after the Covid-19 pandemic made its future uncertain.