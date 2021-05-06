Indonesia’s Erratic Moody share poignant music video for ‘Kosong’

Indonesian rock band Erratic Moody have released a poignant new music video for their song ‘Kosong’ (‘Empty’), off their debut album ‘Safari Semi’.

The sepia-tinged video – which premiered on YouTube on May 1 – centres on a young man who goes through normal life in the city but is unable to escape thoughts of his childhood and memories of his late mother.

The storyline was conceptualised by the band in collaboration with video producer and director Fatwa Satya Darana. In a statement, Erratic Moody said they wanted to highlight the importance of spending time with family despite busy schedules. “This video is a reminder that there shouldn’t be regrets once our parents are gone,” said bassist and lyricist Alief Agustiana.

Watch the video for ‘Kosong’ below.

‘Kosong’ is the latest clip from ‘Safari Semi’ to get the visual treatment. Erratic Moody released the album in February. It also includes the tracks ‘Cynthia’ and ‘I Go Where You Go So You Don’t Get Lonely’, both of which have also received music videos.

‘Safari Semi’ arrived three years after the band’s debut single, 2018’s ‘Necis’. Erratic Moody formed in 2015 while members Muhammad Alghifari Agrapana (vocals and guitars), Muhammad Reyhan Gyanie Fath (guitars), Alief Agustiana (bassist), and Agung Muhammad Firdaus (drums) were still in high school. They got their name from a Kurt Cobain quote: “I’m too much of an erratic, moody, baby!”