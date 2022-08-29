Indonesia’s Flavs Festival reveals full lineup featuring Kunto Aji, Oslo Ibrahim, Marion Jola and more

Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival has unveiled its full 50-act lineup featuring the likes of Kunto Aji and Oslo Ibrahim among others.

The third phase announcement was made on August 25, completing a lineup that previously saw the inclusion of Afgan, Basboi and Ramengvrl among others. The festival is set to take place this September 10 and 11 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, and will see Marion Jola, Vocalizm, Teddy Adhitya, A. Nayaka & The Blue Room Boys and more performing.

Tickets are available at IDR575,000 for a two-day general admission pass and IDR375,000 for daily passes. Virtual passes to watch the live stream are also available at IDR95,000 for a two-day pass and IDR60,000 for a daily pass. Get your tickets here.

The organisers have also held a series of community events that will see the winners of a DJ Battle, Beatbox Battle, Freestyle Rap Session, Bboy/Bgirl & Openstyle Battle, and Graffiti Battle receive an opportunity to show off their craft at the festival itself.

First announced in 2020 with headliners Stormzy and Lil Pump, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health safety measures saw Flavs Festival hold virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Ramengvrl, Ras Muhamad, Rinni Wulandari, Sade Susanto, Saykoji, Teza Sumendra, T-FIVE, Tuan Tigabelas, and Yura Yunita were among the Indonesian artists announced for the cancelled in-person 2020 festival, with many names returning for Flav’s on-ground debut this year.

Flavs Festival is one of many packed Indonesian music festivals announced for 2022 following the lifting of public health safety measures. We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

Flavs Festival 2022 Full Lineup

Afgan

Basboi

Blakumuh

Block8

Ghetto Side

Insthinc

Iwa K

Januarta The Goat

Joe Million

Juicy Luicy

Mukarakat

NDXaka

Negatif Satu

Oranghutan Squad

Raisa

Ramengvrl

Rizky Febian

Saykoji

T-Five

Teza Sumendra

The Couch Club

Tiara Andini

Tuan Tigabelas_Rep

Wasaka

Yura Yunita

Al Smith

Almamosca

Andmesh Kamaleng

BAP.

Brightbeat

Dreamfilled

DZee

Flava Effect

Flavs Nu Icon

Jumat Gombrong

Kaleb J

Kenny Gabriel (The Playground Live Session)

Kripikpeudeus

Krowbar

Marion Jola

Sivia

Teddy Adhitya

TIME MACHINE: The RnB Divas

Vocalizm

8Rooks

A. Nayaka & The Blue Room Boys

Bianca Da Silva

Blvckminds

Envy

Keilandboi

Kunto Aji

Laidthis Nite

Maliq & D’Essentials

Oslo Ibrahim

Penikmat Soto

Rap Rock United

Salon RnB Presents RL KLAV, Gavendri, Moneva

Symphony From Hell

Westwew

