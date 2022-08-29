Indonesia’s Flavs Festival reveals full lineup featuring Kunto Aji, Oslo Ibrahim, Marion Jola and more

Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival has unveiled its full 50-act lineup featuring the likes of Kunto Aji and Oslo Ibrahim among others.
The third phase announcement was made on August 25, completing a lineup that previously saw the inclusion of Afgan, Basboi and Ramengvrl among others. The festival is set to take place this September 10 and 11 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, and will see Marion Jola, Vocalizm, Teddy Adhitya, A. Nayaka & The Blue Room Boys and more performing.
Tickets are available at IDR575,000 for a two-day general admission pass and IDR375,000 for daily passes. Virtual passes to watch the live stream are also available at IDR95,000 for a two-day pass and IDR60,000 for a daily pass. Get your tickets here.
The organisers have also held a series of community events that will see the winners of a DJ Battle, Beatbox Battle, Freestyle Rap Session, Bboy/Bgirl & Openstyle Battle, and Graffiti Battle receive an opportunity to show off their craft at the festival itself.
First announced in 2020 with headliners Stormzy and Lil Pump, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing public health safety measures saw Flavs Festival hold virtual festivals in 2020 and 2021. Ramengvrl, Ras Muhamad, Rinni Wulandari, Sade Susanto, Saykoji, Teza Sumendra, T-FIVE, Tuan Tigabelas, and Yura Yunita were among the Indonesian artists announced for the cancelled in-person 2020 festival, with many names returning for Flav’s on-ground debut this year.
Flavs Festival is one of many packed Indonesian music festivals announced for 2022 following the lifting of public health safety measures. We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang are just some of the fests taking place in coming months. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.
Flavs Festival 2022 Full Lineup
Afgan
Basboi
Blakumuh
Block8
Ghetto Side
Insthinc
Iwa K
Januarta The Goat
Joe Million
Juicy Luicy
Mukarakat
NDXaka
Negatif Satu
Oranghutan Squad
Raisa
Ramengvrl
Rizky Febian
Saykoji
T-Five
Teza Sumendra
The Couch Club
Tiara Andini
Tuan Tigabelas_Rep
Wasaka
Yura Yunita
Al Smith
Almamosca
Andmesh Kamaleng
BAP.
Brightbeat
Dreamfilled
DZee
Flava Effect
Flavs Nu Icon
Jumat Gombrong
Kaleb J
Kenny Gabriel (The Playground Live Session)
Kripikpeudeus
Krowbar
Marion Jola
Sivia
Teddy Adhitya
TIME MACHINE: The RnB Divas
Vocalizm
8Rooks
A. Nayaka & The Blue Room Boys
Bianca Da Silva
Blvckminds
Envy
Keilandboi
Kunto Aji
Laidthis Nite
Maliq & D’Essentials
Oslo Ibrahim
Penikmat Soto
Rap Rock United
Salon RnB Presents RL KLAV, Gavendri, Moneva
Symphony From Hell
Westwew