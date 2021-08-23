Indonesia’s Kangen Band return with video for new single ‘Sesaknya Dada’

Indonesian pop rock band Kangen Band have released a new music video for their latest single ‘Sesaknya Dada’.

The music video was uploaded onto YouTube on Friday (August 20) following the release of the single on streaming platforms. ‘Sesaknya Dada’ marks the first single that the group have released this year since reuniting last year.

The music video features two members of the Kangen Band embroiled in a love triangle with a girl they meet. She chooses to marry one of them, while the other is left on their own.

Watch the music video for ‘Sesaknya Dada’ below.

Kangen Band reunited in October 2020 after more than three years apart due to a falling out between band members at the time. The band’s first performance back together took place at Jakarta’s Synchronize Fest alongside other popular Indonesian acts such as The SIGIT, .Feast, Scaller, Pamungkas and Mocca.

The pop rock outfit currently comprise Maesa Andika Setiawan, Dodhy Hardianto, Rustam Wijaya, Novri Azwar and Muhammad Barry Alfarizzy.

Kangen Band first formed in 2005, and have released five studio albums and one compilation album to date. The band is best known for songs such as ‘Tetang Aku, Kau Dan Dia’, ‘Pujaan Hati’ and ‘Terbang Bersamaku’.