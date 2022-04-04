Indonesia’s KIM! and Christo Edgar release collaborative single ‘Teenage Dreams’

Indonesian singers and The Voice Kids Indonesia alumni KIM! and Christo Edgar have released a collaborative single inspired by coming-of-age films, ‘Teenage Dreams’.

KIM! – real name Kimberley Fransa Salim – said that she had been inspired to write the song by her favourite coming of age films. “I want those who hear this song to enjoy their time as teenagers because that moment won’t come again,” she explained in a statement.

“’Teenage Dreams’ is one of the first songs that I wrote in 2020 and I felt it had potential, but Christo Edgar’s singing is so good that it was like magic and made the song even better!”

Listen to KIM! and Christo Edgar’s ‘Teenage Dreams’ below.

Edgar, the winner of the 2017 edition of The Voice Kids Indonesia, says that he was attracted to the track because it was unlike anything in his previous material, which includes his work with Erwin and Gita Gutawa on the children’s musical platform Di Atas Rata-Rata in 2013.

“Kim wrote a great song,” the singer said. “I felt it was very different than any material I’ve done before, and that’s what made me want to join this project.”

KIM!, who was the second runner up on the 2017 edition of The Voice Kids Indonesia, released her first single ‘Shine’ in 2019. She attracted the attention of San Francisco-based record label EMPIRE and went on to release the single ‘Never Break Me Down’ on the ‘Empire Presents: Voices for Change Vol 1’ compilation album in 2020.

KIM! would later release her debut album, ‘Cute Little Savage, Vol 1’ in October 2021, which earned her the title of “rising star you need on your radar” by music blog Ones To Watch.