Indonesia’s Marion Jola shares dreamy music video for ‘Overthinking’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Marion Jola has unveiled her latest single ‘Overthinking’ with an accompanying music video.

The self-written track arrived on streaming services via Universal Music on Friday (February 11), with a dreamy and whimsical accompanying music video being released on her official YouTube channel the same day.

Combining elements of dance-pop and R&B, ‘Overthinking’ – sung entirely in Bahasa Indonesia – marks Jola’s first solo single to be released in over a year. The visual for the track takes viewers into a fantasy world where Jola stars as a mermaid who is enchanted by the thrill of romance.

At one point, the music video sees Jola and her star-crossed love interest recreate Italian artist Michelangelo’s famed The Creation Of Adam painting as they reach out to each other.

Watch the music video below.

According to Tempo, Jola said the song was inspired by feelings of longing, and is based on the stories of her friend who constantly overthinks about their partner as the two navigate a long-distance relationship.

“From there I suddenly wrote the lyrics, but I also [related] to the story as I feel that it is experienced by many people,” she was quoted as saying. “The root of this song is relatable to the love experienced by youths of the day.”

Jola, who is an Anugerah Music Indonesia 2018 and 2020 awards recipient, said she worked alongside producer Dennis Talakua who has frequently collaborated with her as a music director and guitarist for her live shows.

She claims it took her only a day to come up with the lyrics, while the recording process was completed in the span of three months.

“I feel that it was time that I released works that came from my mind, heart, and self for my listeners. Let them hear and feel the originality of a Marion Jola. That this is me, the work that I’ve poured into music,” she said.

In June last year, Jola collaborated with Ramengvrl and Danilla Riyadi for ‘Don’t Touch Me’, an uplifting single revolving around the theme of female empowerment and struggles.

In 2020, Jola launched the singles ‘Aduh’ and ‘Jam Rawan’, following her appearance as a contestant on Indonesian Idol in 2018, and her debut single ‘Marion’ in 2019.