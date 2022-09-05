Indonesia’s Northblast Festival announces return with Secondhand Serenade, For Revenge

Indonesia’s Northblast Festival has announced that its first edition since 2017 will be headlined by emo icons Secondhand Serenade.

This year’s Northblast Festival is set to take place at the Tiara Convention Centre in Medan on November 19. The organisers have revealed that Indonesian hardcore act For Revenge and pop punk band Summerlane will perform alongside Secondhand Serenade, with more acts to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the festival are available now for the presale price of IDR225,000. Once presales end, tickets will be available at the regular price of IDR325,000, rising to IDR370,000 at the door. Get your tickets here.

The last edition of Northblast Festival was held in 2017 and featured Sepultura, Rocket Rockers, Pee Wee Gaskins, Revenge The Fate and more. The inaugural edition was held in 2016 and was headlined by Suicide Silence, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Burgerkill.

Secondhand Serenade’s most recent release came in the form of their 2021 single ‘One’. It was the first new music released by the artist since his 2019 trio of singles ‘Find Somebody Else’, ‘Edge of a Riot’ and ‘Not Enough’. Secondhand Serenade’s last LP ‘Undefeated’ was released in 2014 and notably included three collaborations with Italian-American singer Veronica Ballestini.

For Revenge released their latest single ‘Untuk Siapa’ on August 16. It was the band’s second single of the year following the February single ‘Jeda’. For Revenge released their EP ‘Get Closer with For Revenge’ in December last year, which featured several previously released collaborative singles including ‘Jakarta Hari Ini’ with Stereo Wall and ‘Perayaan Patah Hati’ with Wira Negara.

Northblast Festival is the latest festival to be announced in a packed year for live music in Indonesia. Upcoming festivals that have already been announced include hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival, We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang just to name a few, with international artists returning to the country including Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.