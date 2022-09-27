Indonesia’s Padi Reborn announce 25th anniversary concert in Kuala Lumpur

Veteran Indonesian rockers Padi Reborn are set to hold a 25th anniversary concert in Kuala Lumpur this December.

The band will perform at the Zepp KL concert hall on December 3 to mark the occasion in a concert set to last two hours. In a statement shared by the band with New Straits Times, lead guitarist and founder Piyu said: “We are delighted to celebrate our 25th birthday in Malaysia, as we have lots of loyal and supportive fans in the country. We want to thank them all for standing by us all these years.”

Ticket sales will begin on September 28 at 11am via Ticket2U. Prices have not been disclosed at the time of writing.

Advertisement

The band formerly known as Padi formed in 1997 by Fadly, Piyu, Ari, Rindra and Yoyo. Their most popular release to date was their 1999 debut album ‘Lain Dunia’, which sold more than 800,000 copies by 2001. Padi Reborn’s most recent release came in the form of their patriotic 2021 single ‘Memberi Makna Indonesia’, which was released on September 10.

Padi Reborn previously released their sixth studio album ‘Indera Keenam’ in 2019. It was their first full-length LP since 2007’s ‘Tak Hanya Diam’, though the band would go on to release a string of singles that would be included a compilation album in 2011.

Following the release of ‘Tak Hanya Diam’, the band would go on hiatus, with Piyu electing to start a solo project that resulted in the release of his debut solo album ‘Sakit Hati’ in 2014. Fadly, Rindra and Yoyo would go on to form the supergroup Musikimia with multiple Anugerah Musik Indonesia award-winning producer Stephan Santoso. Musikimia would go on to release their debut single ‘Apakah Harus Seperti Ini’ in 2013, followed shortly after by the EP ‘Indonesia Adalah’.

Musikimia released their first and only album to date, ‘Interstisi’, in 2016.