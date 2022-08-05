Indonesia’s Pestapora announces Latihan Pestapora warmup shows featuring Fourtwnty, Kunto Aji and more

Indonesia’s PestaPora festival has revealed a series of Latihan Pestapora (Pestapora Training) warmup shows featuring the likes of Kunto Aji, NOAH, Fourtwnty and more.

A total of five Latihan Pestapora shows have been announced that will take place every weekend in a different city until the festival itself, which will be held at the Gambir Expo Kemayoran Jakarta from September 23 to 25. The first Latihan Pestapora show will be held on August 10 in Padang, West Sumatra, and will feature NOAH and Fourtwnty.

The following shows will be held in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Pontianak and Bandung, and will feature the likes of Kunto Aji, Seringai, Efek Rumah Kaca, Feel Koplo and more.

Tickets for the Latihan Pestapora shows can be purchased from GoTix for IDR150,000 for each of the first two shows announced. Tickets for future shows can be purchased at a later date.

Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi, Oslo Ibrahim and Tulus are slated to perform at the festival, which was first announced earlier this year in April. The organisers have promised that a total of 64 acts will perform at Pestapora this year, with two names yet to be announced.

This will be the inaugural edition of Pestapora, which is organised by Boss Creator’s Kiki Ucup, also an organiser of Synchronize Festival. That festival has featured performances by DownFor Life, Efek Rumah Kaca, Indische Party, Dipha Barus and more at its home in the Gambir Expo Centre in Kemayoran.

One-day passes to Pestapora are still available at IDR250,000 at GoTix.

Pestapora joins the likes JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang as just some of the festivals taking place in Indonesia in coming months, and PestaPora’s dates will see it go head to head with Ismaya Live’s We The Fest. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.

The lineup for PestaPora 2022 so far is:

Vierratale

Valla

Tulus

Trio Ambisi and The Bataks Band

Tipe X

The Sigit

The Panturas

The Adams

Teenage Death Star

Teddy Adihitya

Souljah

Skastra

Seringai

Sal Priadi

Rocket Rockers

Reality Club

Re:Union

Prontaxan

Primitive Chimpanze

Pemuda Sinarmas

Pee Wee Gaskins

Pamungkas

Oslo Ibrahim

Noise From Under

Ndarboy Genk

Navicula

Nadin Amizah

Marion Jola

Mantra Vultura

Maliq and D’Essentials

Mafia Pemantik Golbu

Komunal

Kangen Band Reunion

Juicy Luicy

JKT 48

Inul Daratista

IDGITAF

Hursa

HIVI!

Hindia

Guernica Club

Grrrl Gang

FSTVLST

Fourtwnty

Fleur!

Fiersa Besari

Feel Koplo

Feby Putri

Efek Rumah Kaca

Dere

Darksovls

Danilla Riyadi

D’Masiv

Closehead

Burgerkill

BongaBonga

Basboi

Barasuara

Avhath

Armada

Arash Buana

Aldrian Risjad

Abdel & Temon (DJ set)

.Feast

Tiara Andini

Tribute Koes Plus (Vincent, Desta, Endah N Rhesa)

Soulfood

Soegi Bornean

Sissitipsi

Shaggy Dog

Project Pop

Monkey To Millionaire

Mocca

Melancholic Bitch

Kotak

Keroncong Tugu Cafrinho

Jason Ranti

Isyana Sarasvati

Hip Hop Party by Tuan Tigabelas

Gugun Blues Shelter

Diskoria

Ardhito Pramono

Afgan