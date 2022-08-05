Indonesia’s Pestapora announces Latihan Pestapora warmup shows featuring Fourtwnty, Kunto Aji and more

Indonesia’s PestaPora festival has revealed a series of Latihan Pestapora (Pestapora Training) warmup shows featuring the likes of Kunto Aji, NOAH, Fourtwnty and more.
A total of five Latihan Pestapora shows have been announced that will take place every weekend in a different city until the festival itself, which will be held at the Gambir Expo Kemayoran Jakarta from September 23 to 25. The first Latihan Pestapora show will be held on August 10 in Padang, West Sumatra, and will feature NOAH and Fourtwnty.
The following shows will be held in Yogyakarta, Makassar, Pontianak and Bandung, and will feature the likes of Kunto Aji, Seringai, Efek Rumah Kaca, Feel Koplo and more.
Tickets for the Latihan Pestapora shows can be purchased from GoTix for IDR150,000 for each of the first two shows announced. Tickets for future shows can be purchased at a later date.
Pamungkas, The SIGIT, Danilla Riyadi, Oslo Ibrahim and Tulus are slated to perform at the festival, which was first announced earlier this year in April. The organisers have promised that a total of 64 acts will perform at Pestapora this year, with two names yet to be announced.
This will be the inaugural edition of Pestapora, which is organised by Boss Creator’s Kiki Ucup, also an organiser of Synchronize Festival. That festival has featured performances by DownFor Life, Efek Rumah Kaca, Indische Party, Dipha Barus and more at its home in the Gambir Expo Centre in Kemayoran.
One-day passes to Pestapora are still available at IDR250,000 at GoTix.
Pestapora joins the likes JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang as just some of the festivals taking place in Indonesia in coming months, and PestaPora’s dates will see it go head to head with Ismaya Live’s We The Fest. International artists returning to the country for concerts include Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.
The lineup for PestaPora 2022 so far is:
Vierratale
Valla
Tulus
Trio Ambisi and The Bataks Band
Tipe X
The Sigit
The Panturas
The Adams
Teenage Death Star
Teddy Adihitya
Souljah
Skastra
Seringai
Sal Priadi
Rocket Rockers
Reality Club
Re:Union
Prontaxan
Primitive Chimpanze
Pemuda Sinarmas
Pee Wee Gaskins
Pamungkas
Oslo Ibrahim
Noise From Under
Ndarboy Genk
Navicula
Nadin Amizah
Marion Jola
Mantra Vultura
Maliq and D’Essentials
Mafia Pemantik Golbu
Komunal
Kangen Band Reunion
Juicy Luicy
JKT 48
Inul Daratista
IDGITAF
Hursa
HIVI!
Hindia
Guernica Club
Grrrl Gang
FSTVLST
Fourtwnty
Fleur!
Fiersa Besari
Feel Koplo
Feby Putri
Efek Rumah Kaca
Dere
Darksovls
Danilla Riyadi
D’Masiv
Closehead
Burgerkill
BongaBonga
Basboi
Barasuara
Avhath
Armada
Arash Buana
Aldrian Risjad
Abdel & Temon (DJ set)
.Feast
Tiara Andini
Tribute Koes Plus (Vincent, Desta, Endah N Rhesa)
Soulfood
Soegi Bornean
Sissitipsi
Shaggy Dog
Project Pop
Monkey To Millionaire
Mocca
Melancholic Bitch
Kotak
Keroncong Tugu Cafrinho
Jason Ranti
Isyana Sarasvati
Hip Hop Party by Tuan Tigabelas
Gugun Blues Shelter
Diskoria
Ardhito Pramono
Afgan