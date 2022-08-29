Indonesia’s Reality Club announced as first headliner in Sunbear Festival’s Phase 2 lineup

Indonesian indie group Reality Club have been named as the first headliner to join the lineup in Sunbear Festival’s second phase.

Reality Club will join artists announced in phase 1 lineup for this December’s Sunbear Festival in Sarawak including Boy Pablo, No Good, Lunadira, Ramengvrl, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more. The festival will be held at the MBKS Community Hall Carpark in Kuching, Sarawak this December 9.

Other acts that have been previously announced include rapper Airliftz, blackened death metal act Purbawara, Singaporean math rock trio Forests and ska punk group Plague Of Happiness, as well as Bornean indie rockers Nicestupidplayground among others.

Tickets are now on sale via LiveInKCH. Early bird passes are now available at MYR180 for daily passes and MYR330 for a two-day pass, and early entry passes are available at MYR160 for daily entry and MYR300 for a two-day pass. Group packages are also available for five-person groups starting at MYR750.

Reality Club most recently released the music video for their latest single, ‘Anything You Want’, which also marks the second preview of their upcoming third album, ‘Reality Club Presents…’. Last October, Reality Club released the single ‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’, which was recorded with the 46-member Budapest Scoring Orchestra.

In 2020, the band released the three-track EP ‘The Rush And Other Vices’, which featured two new takes on the song ‘The Rush’ from their 2019 album ‘What Do You Really Know?’.

Boy Pablo – who will be playing on the first day of the event – was announced in the first wave of performers for the festival alongside Malaysian acts No Good and Lunadira. The Chilean-Norwegian indie-pop artist will be making stops in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia on his 2022 Asia tour, which includes an appearance at Thailand’s Very Festival in November, alongside a line-up including Keshi, ADOY and pH-1.

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl recently teamed up with Singapore’s Yung Raja for an “ode to Asia” titled ‘Ming Ling’. “There’s a lot of Asian references lyrically and Yung Raja brings so much spice to the track,” Ramengvrl said in a press statement, adding that “while the mission of “Asian representation” might seem like it’s been done before, there are still areas that have received less exposure than the others.”

The Sunbear Festival 2022 lineup so far is:

Day 1 (December 9)

Boy Pablo

Lunadira

Forests

Plague Of Happiness

Claudia

Nicestupidplayground

Sovth China Sea

Day 2 (December 10)

Ramengvrl

Sekumpulan Orang Gila

Airliftz

No Good

Sweetass

Purbawara

Reality Club