Indonesia’s Soundrenaline festival announces November comeback

Indonesian music festival Soundrenaline has announced a surprise comeback after going on hiatus in 2019.

Soundrenaline’s official website was suddenly updated on September 17, with a new banner blazoned with the tagline “Comeback: Live and Louder” promoting a November festival. No further details including featured acts and ticketing have been announced as of the time of writing, though the website does reveal that the festival will return to Jakarta for the first time since its debut in 2014, choosing Bali as the festival’s home from 2015 to 2019.

In a Twitter post, the organisers explained that the festival would be held in Jakarta this year as the 17th Group of 20 (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit will be held in Bali in November.

The last live edition of Soundrenaline was held at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana in Bali on September 7 and 9 of 2019, and featured performances by DeadSquad, Pee Wee Gaskins and Revenge The Fate among many others. Soundrenaline also held an online concert titled ‘The Sound is Back!’ in 2021 featuring Isyana Sarasvati, Tulus, Pamungkas, Tuan Tigabelas, Ramengvrl and Down For Life.

Soundrenaline joins a plethora of festivals and concerts to be announced in Indonesia this year following the recent announcement of the full lineup for 88rising’s Head In the Clouds festival in Jakarta this December. Rich Brian, NIKI, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)I-DLE, and eaJ – the solo moniker of Jay Park – will headline the festival, with J-pop stars YOASOBI, South Korean musician BIBI, Indonesian metal trio Voice of Baceprot, MILLI, Warren Hue, Ylona Garcia, and J-idol performance unit Atarashii Gakko! also set to perform.

Other upcoming festivals that have already been announced include Medan’s Northblast Festival featuring emo veteran Secondhand Serenade, hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival, We The Fest, JogjaROCKarta Festival and Berdendang Bergoyang just to name a few, with international artists returning to the country including Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson and Hardwell.