Indonesia’s Svmmerdose return with ‘Yeah Yeah Youth’ EP

Indonesian indie R&B duo Svmmerdose have released their new EP ‘Yeah Yeah Youth’.

The five-track EP was uploaded to streaming platforms today, April 30. It comes two years after the release of their debut album ‘She / Her / Hers’.

Svmmerdose – the duo of Tarapti Ikhtiar Rinrin and Iqbaal Ramadhan – took to social media to express their excitement at releasing self-produced songs for the first time.

Advertisement

“We spent countless nights inside the studio to cook these babies up! Now ‘Yeah Yeah Youth’ is yours & you can listen to it anytime. Thank you so much for your love & support. Don’t sleep on us EVER because we’re just getting started,” they wrote on Instagram.

Stream ‘Yeah Yeah Youth’ below.

Svmmerdose debuted in 2017 with their single ‘Independent’. Two years later, they dropped ‘She / Her / Hers’, which they described on Instagram as a girls’ “Bible in the form of this album.”

Advertisement

In January and February last year, Svmmerdose went on a six-city tour of Indonesia, dubbed the Don’t Fall In Love With Me Tour. On March 23, the group revealed via a video recap on Instagram that they had had more gigs planned, but had to cancel them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Svmmerdose vocalist Tarapti also makes solo music under the moniker Tarrarin, dropping the single ‘Pimples’ in January. Iqbaal is also known as an actor, having starred in 2018 drama Dilan 1990, and as a former member of the Indonesian boyband Coboy Junior.