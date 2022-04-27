Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest announces dates for October return

Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest has announced the dates for its 2022 event in October.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The festival took to social media on Tuesday (April 26) to share the news, confirming that it will return from October 7 to October 9 at the Gambir Expo Kemayoran in Jakarta.

A lineup for the three-day event has yet to be announced. Ticketing details have also yet to be revealed, although the festival has confirmed that tickets that were purchased for the cancelled 2020 event will be honoured this October.

Advertisement

The October 2022 event will feature work from South Kalimantan native artist Rakhmat Jaka in an effort to spotlight the local culture and lifestyles of Indonesians, per a press release. The event will also bring back the festival’s green initiatives, which will include attendees bringing their own reusable bottles and more.

The October event will mark the festival’s first live event since October 2019, which saw performances from Kunto Aji, Pamungkas, Raisa, Barasuara, Reality Club, The SIGIT and more.

Synchronize Fest cancelled its 2020 edition in September, instead announcing a single-day virtual festival for November.

In 2021, Synchronize returned for another digital run, this time airing exclusively on radio. The event – dubbed Synchronize Fest di Radio – saw acts such as Senyawa, Nadin Amizah and Diskoria perform sets from across the country, which were broadcast to listeners at home over the airwaves.

Advertisement

Synchronize Fest is the latest Indonesian festival to announce an event this year. Other notable festivals taking place this year include We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora, Java Jazz and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.