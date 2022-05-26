Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest announces pre-event party featuring Morad and Oslo Ibrahim

Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest has announced a pre-event party featuring performances from Morad, Oslo Ibrahim, Romantic Echoes and Bilal Indrajaya and The Band.

The party will take place at the SCBD Beer Garden at Jalan Kawasan Sudirman Central Bussines District in South Jakarta this Friday (May 27) and will also feature a karaoke session with Henry Foundation of Goodnight Electric and Alam Mbah Dukun, Arie Dagienkz, Gilang Gombloh and Adjisdoaibu.

The organisers have not announced any ticketing information thus far for the pre-party, only issuing an open call for followers on their social media accounts.

Synchronize Fest has yet to announce the main lineup for the festival itself, with organisers promising as recently as May 22 that details will be forthcoming on the festival’s TikTok account. The previous edition of the festival in October 2019 saw performances from Kunto Aji, Pamungkas, Raisa, Barasuara, Reality Club, The SIGIT and more.

However, the organisers have moved to reward its ticketholders who did not request a refund on tickets to the cancelled 2020 edition of the festival by issuing 100 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that also function as lifetime tickets to future Synchronize Festival events on May 20 through a raffle system.

The lifetime ticket NFTs will never be sold by the organisers and will only be available on the open marketplace when a holder decides to sell the NFT.

Alhamdulillaahhh.. dapet tiket nonton festival musik terbesar di Indonesia @SynchronizeFest GRATIS SEUMUR HIDUP. NANGGEESSSSS 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/pa6loeLs4T — tantan (@constantane) May 19, 2022

Pre-sales for tickets to this year’s Synchronize Festival will begin on June 1 at Synchronize Festival’s website, with three-day passes going for IDR 450,000 inclusive of tax. The next pre-sale will see the three-day passes going up to IDR 550,000, while those interested in attending individual days will be able to purchase tickets during the festival itself with early birds who are in line before the door opens at 2pm able to obtain daily passes at IDR 230,000 each.

‘Daily Regular’ tickets will also be available at IDR 300,000, though the organisers have not offered any criteria for ‘Daily Regular’ tickets. Festivalgoers looking to buy daily tickets after doors have opened will be charged IDR 400,000, with three-day passes available at IDR 750,000.

Synchronize Fest joins a host of Indonesian festivals set to go forward this year. Other notable festivals taking place this year include We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora, Java Jazz and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.