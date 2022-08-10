Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest reveals stacked lineup featuring Danilla Riyadi, Oslo Ibrahim, Ardhito Pramono and many more

Synchronize Fest has announced its full lineup, featuring a who’s who of Indonesian music including Oslo Ibrahim, Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Isyana Sarasvati, Burgerkill and many more.

The festival is set to take place at Gambir Expo Kemayoran in Jakarta from October 7 to 9, and will see a total of 137 acts taking the stage. The aforementioned acts will be joined by the likes of singer-songwriter Teza Sumendra, rockers The Jansen, folk duo Endah N Rhesa, Sal Priadi, Indonesian music legend Erwin Gutawa and more throughout the three days of the festival.

General ticket sales for the festival will begin at an undisclosed date, offering ‘Daily Regular’ tickets at IDR 300,000, and festival goers who plan to be at the grounds before the door opens at 2pm will be able to obtain daily passes at IDR 230,000 each. Festival-goers looking to buy daily tickets after doors have opened will be charged IDR 400,000, with three-day passes available at IDR 750,000.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The October event will mark the festival’s first live event since October 2019, which saw performances from Kunto Aji, Pamungkas, Raisa, Barasuara, Reality Club, The SIGIT and more.

Synchronize Fest cancelled its 2020 edition in September, instead announcing a single-day virtual festival for November.

In 2021, Synchronize returned for another digital run, this time airing exclusively on radio. The event – dubbed Synchronize Fest di Radio – saw acts such as Senyawa, Nadin Amizah and Diskoria perform sets from across the country, which was broadcast to listeners at home over the airwaves.

Synchronize Festival’s massive lineup joins a plethora of festivals announced in Indonesia this year, including the upcoming We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.

The full lineup of Synchronize Fest 2022 is:

Agnez Mo

White Shoes & The Couples Company

Burgerkill

The Adams

Seringai

Superman Is Dead

The Upstairs & Mat Raman

Guruh Sukarno Putra

Ahmad Band

Barakatak

Gangga

Basboi

Ardhito Pramono

Grrrl Gang

Danilla Riyadi

Namoy Budaya

Rub of Rub

Senyawa

Gabber Modus Operandi

David Bayu

Jancukers

Rollfast

Sisitipsi

Nadin Amzah

Souljah

Navicula

The Jansen

Prontaxan

Yura Yunita

Sir Dandy

Kahitna

Janapati

Lomba Sihir

Krowbar

The Couch Club

RL Klav

Sivia

The Panturas

Tipe-X

Endah N Rhesa

No Ali

Tony Q

Rastafara

NTRL

The Rang-Rangs

Petra Sihombing

Polyester Embassy

King Nassar

Dipha Barus

IDGITAF

Erwin Gutawa & 3Diva (Krisdayanti, Titi DJ, Ruth Sahanaya)

Radja

Sal Priadi

Armada Racun

Feel Koplo

Avhath

Java Jive

Last Child ft. Giselle

Soul Food

Potret

Sajama Cut

Shaggydog

Lorjhu

Pamungkas

Soegi Bornean

Asylum Uniform

Orkestra Nasida Ria Bersama Tyut Nyar Deviana

Madrigal Singers

Batavia

Oslo Ibrahim

Romantic Echoes

Bilal Indrajaya

Morad & The Band

Dara Puspita

Fleur!

Operandi

Agatha Pricilla

Rayhan Noor

Senyawa

Lair

Andien

NonaRia

DeadSquad featuring Isyana Sarasvati

Downforlife x Gondrong Gunarto

Earhouse Songwriting Club

Goodnight Electric

Tabraklari

Saturday Night Karaoke

Perunggu

Sentimental Mood

The Rain

Swellow

Herman Bards

Sore Sore Sore

Ran

Gugun Blues Shelter

The Sastro

Maliq & D’Essentials

Silampukau

Muram

Themilo

Tulus

Frau

Mocca

.feast

Tessa Morena

The Groove

Yuke Sampurna

Ali Akbar

Rieka Roslan

Manjakani

Munhajat

Cokelat

Payung Teduh x Pusakata

Kenny Gabriel

Teza Sumendra

Popsicle

Rizkia Laras

Boogieman

Imelda Lizal

Shotgundre

Moneva

Fourtwnty

The Brandals

The Dare

Karimata

Daniel Dyonisius

Jason Ranti

Jhonny Iskandar

Orkes Nunung CS

Project Pop

Dirty Ass

Denny Caknan

Faye Risakotta

Brayat

Endah Laras

Batavia Collective

Efek Rumah Kaca

Anden Perdana