Indonesia’s Synchronize Fest reveals stacked lineup featuring Danilla Riyadi, Oslo Ibrahim, Ardhito Pramono and many more

Synchronize Fest has announced its full lineup, featuring a who’s who of Indonesian music including Oslo Ibrahim, Pamungkas, Ardhito Pramono, Isyana Sarasvati, Burgerkill and many more.
The festival is set to take place at Gambir Expo Kemayoran in Jakarta from October 7 to 9, and will see a total of 137 acts taking the stage. The aforementioned acts will be joined by the likes of singer-songwriter Teza Sumendra, rockers The Jansen, folk duo Endah N Rhesa, Sal Priadi, Indonesian music legend Erwin Gutawa and more throughout the three days of the festival.
General ticket sales for the festival will begin at an undisclosed date, offering ‘Daily Regular’ tickets at IDR 300,000, and festival goers who plan to be at the grounds before the door opens at 2pm will be able to obtain daily passes at IDR 230,000 each. Festival-goers looking to buy daily tickets after doors have opened will be charged IDR 400,000, with three-day passes available at IDR 750,000.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The October event will mark the festival’s first live event since October 2019, which saw performances from Kunto Aji, Pamungkas, Raisa, Barasuara, Reality Club, The SIGIT and more.
Synchronize Fest cancelled its 2020 edition in September, instead announcing a single-day virtual festival for November.
In 2021, Synchronize returned for another digital run, this time airing exclusively on radio. The event – dubbed Synchronize Fest di Radio – saw acts such as Senyawa, Nadin Amizah and Diskoria perform sets from across the country, which was broadcast to listeners at home over the airwaves.
Synchronize Festival’s massive lineup joins a plethora of festivals announced in Indonesia this year, including the upcoming We The Fest, Berdendang Bergoyang, JogjaROCKarta, PestaPora and 88rising’s Head In The Clouds.
The full lineup of Synchronize Fest 2022 is:
Agnez Mo
White Shoes & The Couples Company
Burgerkill
The Adams
Seringai
Superman Is Dead
The Upstairs & Mat Raman
Guruh Sukarno Putra
Ahmad Band
Barakatak
Gangga
Basboi
Ardhito Pramono
Grrrl Gang
Danilla Riyadi
Namoy Budaya
Rub of Rub
Senyawa
Gabber Modus Operandi
David Bayu
Jancukers
Rollfast
Sisitipsi
Nadin Amzah
Souljah
Navicula
The Jansen
Prontaxan
Yura Yunita
Sir Dandy
Kahitna
Janapati
Lomba Sihir
Krowbar
The Couch Club
RL Klav
Sivia
The Panturas
Tipe-X
Endah N Rhesa
No Ali
Tony Q
Rastafara
NTRL
The Rang-Rangs
Petra Sihombing
Polyester Embassy
King Nassar
Dipha Barus
IDGITAF
Erwin Gutawa & 3Diva (Krisdayanti, Titi DJ, Ruth Sahanaya)
Radja
Sal Priadi
Armada Racun
Feel Koplo
Avhath
Java Jive
Last Child ft. Giselle
Soul Food
Potret
Sajama Cut
Shaggydog
Lorjhu
Pamungkas
Soegi Bornean
Asylum Uniform
Orkestra Nasida Ria Bersama Tyut Nyar Deviana
Madrigal Singers
Batavia
Oslo Ibrahim
Romantic Echoes
Bilal Indrajaya
Morad & The Band
Dara Puspita
Fleur!
Operandi
Agatha Pricilla
Rayhan Noor
Lair
Andien
NonaRia
DeadSquad featuring Isyana Sarasvati
Downforlife x Gondrong Gunarto
Earhouse Songwriting Club
Goodnight Electric
Tabraklari
Saturday Night Karaoke
Perunggu
Sentimental Mood
The Rain
Swellow
Herman Bards
Sore Sore Sore
Ran
Gugun Blues Shelter
The Sastro
Maliq & D’Essentials
Silampukau
Muram
Themilo
Tulus
Frau
Mocca
.feast
Tessa Morena
The Groove
Yuke Sampurna
Ali Akbar
Rieka Roslan
Manjakani
Munhajat
Cokelat
Payung Teduh x Pusakata
Kenny Gabriel
Teza Sumendra
Popsicle
Rizkia Laras
Boogieman
Imelda Lizal
Shotgundre
Moneva
Fourtwnty
The Brandals
The Dare
Karimata
Daniel Dyonisius
Jason Ranti
Jhonny Iskandar
Orkes Nunung CS
Project Pop
Dirty Ass
Denny Caknan
Faye Risakotta
Brayat
Endah Laras
Batavia Collective
Efek Rumah Kaca
Anden Perdana