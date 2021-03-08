INFINITE’s Sunggyu leaves Woollim Entertainment

Sunggyu of INFINITE has officially left Woollim Entertainment following the expiration of his exclusive contract with the agency.

On March 7, Woollim Entertainment informed fans of the INFINITE leader’s departure after his contract expired on March 6, 2021.

“We relay our genuine gratitude to Sunggyu, who has stayed with the company for a long time,” the agency stated in the announcement. This marks the end of the 11-year partnership between the K-pop idol and Woollim Entertainment.

According to Soompi, Sunggyu previously revealed that he would not be renewing his contract during a V Live broadcast that took place on February 28. The leader also mentioned that the other INFINITE members’ contracts would be expiring soon.

It is currently unknown if the remaining members of the group intend to renew their contracts with the agency. However, Sunggyu reassured fans on V Live that INFINITE will continue as a group. Fellow member L also expressed his desire to remain a part of the group when he left the company in 2019.

INFINITE debuted as a seven-piece group in 2010 under Woollim Entertainment with the EP ‘First Invasion,’ which included the lead single ‘Come Back Again.’ Their current line-up comprises six members, after Hoya officially left INFINITE following his departure from the agency in 2017.

Sunggyu made his debut as a soloist in 2012 with the EP, ‘Another Me.’ His final release under Woollim Entertainment was his third mini-album ‘Inside Me’ and its title track ‘I’m Cold,’ which was released on December 14, 2020.