Inigo Pascual announces sophomore album ‘Options’

Filipino pop singer Inigo Pascual has announced his sophomore studio album, ‘Options: The Album’.

The record was first unveiled via the musician’s social media pages earlier this week. The album – due out on June 25 – comes two years after the release of his 2019 single, ‘Options’, which has since had various iterations, including a stripped-down version and a Moophs remix.

Per a press release, the upcoming album will feature a total of 12 tracks. Also included in the album are previously released singles ‘Options’, ‘Danger’, ‘Should Be Me’, ‘Lost’, ‘Catching Feelings’, ‘Always’ and a stripped version of ‘OMW’.

‘Options: The Album’, which will be released via Tarsier Records, features producers from the Philippines and United States. The album will also reportedly be promoted internationally.

‘Options: The Album’ will follow the narrative of Pascual’s journey of self-discovery and “infinite options” over the past years, reflected through a broad spectrum of genres that include dance pop, dancehall, R&B and reggae.

Following the release of the album, Pascual will release a music video for new track ‘Neverland’ on Monday, June 28.

‘Options: The Album’ follows Pascual’s self-titled 2016 album. Prior to the upcoming release of his sophomore album, Pascual has released a string of standalone singles and remixes – including a reggae remix of ‘Catching Feelings’, and a feature alongside Mateus Asato on Annalé’s ‘Goodbye’.