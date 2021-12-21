Inigo Pascual, KZ Tandingan to perform for virtual concert by Tarsier Records

Filipino artists Inigo Pascual and KZ Tandingan, along with other local acts, are set to perform at the year-end virtual concert TY 2021.

Today (December 21), the label Tarsier Records announced the upcoming music fest on their social media accounts. The free digital showcase will be streamed live on December 29 at 8pm.

Solo artists Bugoy Drilon, Sam Concepcion, Moophs, Jon Guelas, Sab, Maki, Zion Aguirre, Recio, Subzylla, Yuzon and Relden will join Pascual and Tandingan at the online concert. Other performers completing the lineup include musical duos allen&elle and Aviators as well as pop quartet New Flame.

Per a press release, the live gig – also called Tarsier Yearbook 2021 – will surprise fans with never-before-heard live versions of Tarsier’s original releases. The festival’s ‘yearbook’ concept references the the label’s campaign in March called Class of 2021, where the label introduced its new signees.

TY 2021 will run for a full hour and can be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of Tarsier Records, ABS-CBN Star Music and One Music PH.

The full lineup for TY 2021 is:

