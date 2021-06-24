Instagram Music sticker function officially launches in Indonesia

Instagram has made its Instagram Music sticker function available to Indonesian users.

The sticker, which allows users to add snippets of music to their posts on Instagram Story and Reels, was launched in the country yesterday (June 23). Instagram Music was previously unveiled in 2018 and made available in select territories around the world.

Most countries in Southeast Asia have yet to receive the music sticker function. According to Coconuts Jakarta, Instagram Music’s delayed arrival in Indonesia was due to a music licensing issue.

To use Instagram Music, users must tap to add a sticker to a photo or video in their Stories. A music icon will appear, which allows access to a library of music. Users can search for a specific song, or browse by mood, genre or what’s popular.

They can then tap the play button to hear a preview before cutting a portion to fit their Instagram Story (which can be a maximum of 15 seconds long). It also works for users who would like to select a song before recording a video.

Besides Instagram Music, yesterday Indonesian users also got access to Instagram Reels, the platform’s answer to TikTok.

Instagram users in Indonesia have taken to social media to note the newfound music function:

Instagram Music sudah hadir di stories. pic.twitter.com/pAmg7cNcTC — Farchan Noor Rachman (@efenerr) June 22, 2021

instagram music is finally available in indonesia starting today,,,i see that it's my time to promote iKON and Hanbin to my friends irl😌 pic.twitter.com/e4VIcHY4SS — ann | kinda ia (@ikonsdungeon) June 23, 2021

Instagram music finally available in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/YHobTVOeBo — xan 🦇🖤 (@jesseexes) June 23, 2021

Pokde reported in March that Instagram Music and Reels has been made available to users in Malaysia. It remains to be seen if the rest of Southeast Asia will receive the feature this year. Since its launch in 2018, Instagram Music has been available in Australia, New Zealand, India, France, Germany, Sweden, the UK, and the US.