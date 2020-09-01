Internet Money say Juice WRLD’s presence on their new album “really means something”

Taz Taylor, leader of production collective Internet Money, has recalled working with the late Juice WRLD for the group’s new album ‘B4 The Storm’.

One of Juice WRLD’s breakout hits ‘Lucid Dreams’ was produced by Internet Money member Nick Mira, and the pair were long time collaborators before the rapper’s death last year aged just 21.

Juice WRLD’s collaboration with Trippie Redd ‘6 Kiss’ almost appeared on ‘B4 The Storm’, but appeared last November. Instead, the record features the track ‘Blastoff’, which also features Trippie Redd.

In an interview with NME, Taylor said that Juice’s presence on the record really “means something,” and that the collective had wanted to work with him for a long time – “way before ‘Lucid Dreams'”.

Taylor said he was working on ‘Blastoff’ the day before Juice’s death, and that it was the rapper’s “crazy” verse that made this song such a special addition to ‘B4 The Storm’: “Literally when he’s on a record, he doesn’t stop. I just wanted to make it about Juice… If we didn’t get it [right], it would have never seen the light of day”.

‘B4 The Storm’ is Internet Money’s debut album under their own name, and was released last Friday (August 26).

In a three-star review, NME said: “With Internet Money cashing in all their favours, ‘B4 The Storm’ finds them harnessing teenage rebelliousness, but rarely through the lens of truly memorable rhymes. This, though, isn’t the fault of Taylor and Mira, who have given us futuristic as well as modern sounds, invoking us to dance. It’s a strong debut album as they dip their toes into becoming producer artists.”