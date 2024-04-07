Internet reacts as TikTok star Harry Daniels sings Lana Del Rey’s ‘National Anthem’ to President Joe Biden

The internet has been reacting as TikTok star Harry Daniels sung Lana Del Rey’s ‘National Anthem’ to President Joe Biden.

Daniels frequently goes viral on the internet thanks to his videos where he sings to celebrities during random run-ins.

This week, Daniels got to meet Biden and he sang a snippet of Del Rey’s ‘National Anthem’ to him.

In the video, Biden can be seen smiling as Daniels sings the song, taken from Del Rey’s 2012 album, ‘Born To Die’.

Daniels uploaded the video with a caption that read: “WE DID IT JOE,” adding, “thank you president biden for letting me sing to you.”

After just an hour of being uploaded to TikTok, the video already has more than one million views. At the time of writing, this has risen to almost three million views.

Check out the moment here.

The reaction to the video has also gone viral on social media this morning. One X/Twitter user wrote: “This is the craziest one yet. Nobody is off limits for Harry,” while another added: “You can tell he’s a Lana stan.” Check out some more of the reaction here:

This is the craziest one yet. Nobody is off limits for Harry — A. (@fashionfaguette) April 5, 2024

you can tell he's a lana stan — cami🦋 (@oasisraindrops) April 5, 2024

That was definitely a choice — Jstn (@WalmartNK) April 6, 2024

OH THIS IS ICONIC — macié 🤍 (@maciethewh0re) April 5, 2024

he has officially out trolled any troller that has ever trolled before — Satyam Patel | 𝕏… (@SatyamInsights) April 5, 2024

In other news about the US president, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has said he won’t be endorsing President Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections.

Previously, Johnson endorsed Biden in his first contest with former US President Donald Trump four years ago, saying he had “compassion, heart, drive and soul.”

However, now in an interview with Fox News on Friday (April 5), Johnson did not endorse Biden for the upcoming presidential elections taking place in November.

He said: “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.”

He continued: “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then … to exercise my influence and share … who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson also said his “goal is to bring this country together” but said he would “keep my politics to myself”.

Last year, Johnson revealed that he has been approached several times to run for US president himself.

The US presidential elections are due to take place this November.