Internet reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s new razor blade custom Schecter guitar

Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his latest signature guitar, and the internet isn’t impressed.

The new model is the musician’s third signature model with the Schecter brand, and without question, his most radical design to date.

Titled the Razor Blade, the final design delivers exactly what the name suggests. The body, made from solid basswood, has been carved into the same shape as a blade, and a metallic scratchplate covers the entire top of it, giving the impression it is made of solid metal.

It is a single-pickup electric, equipped with a single master volume control and a toggle kill switch. Schecter’s own USA Pasadena Plus humbucker is also featured at the bridge position.

The Machine Gun Kelly Razor Blade is available now, priced at $1,499 (£1,179). It does not ship with a guitar case.

Unsurprisingly, the unorthodox design hasn’t gone down well with everyone, and many have taken to social media to share their takes on the new guitar.

For the most part, most commenting on the original Schecter post on Instagram have likened the design to that of the comedy guitar brand, Chibson – saying that they couldn’t believe it was given the go-ahead by the company.

Others, however, were a bit harsher with their thoughts on the new model. “Used to be a schecter fan till about 2 mins ago,” one wrote, while another agreed adding that the new look was “the grossest thing I’ve ever seen”.

“Everyone, this deserves a boycott. I’m not kidding. Who tf approved this?” a third added on the Instagram comment section, while others compared it to that of an April Fool’s joke.

Similar sentiments were seen on X/Twitter too. One user shared an image of the Razor Blade with the caption, writing: “I fucking hate living on this planet” in the caption, while another questioned the price.

“Not only does it look ugly you are paying for a 1500 for a guitar with a single pickup without a tone knob. what? No trem, its the bare minimum,” they wrote. “Why tf is this 1500 there is no reason it should be this high.”

i fucking hate living on this planet https://t.co/1duEide9a2 — Olli Appleyard (@olli_appleyard) January 8, 2024

not only does it look ugly you are paying for a 1500 for a guitar with a single pickup without a tone knob. what? No trem, its the bare mininum. why tf is this 1500 there is no reason it should be this high — Nate (@Nate_612_) January 9, 2024

This is possibly the worst thing I’ve seen 💀 — 🖤 Darwin_Rodriguez 🖤 (@cherry_boi1) January 8, 2024

However, MGK fans on X/Twitter were quick to defend the new design and shut down any rumours that the razor design had any malicious intent.

Sharing footage of the musician on stage, clips circulating around the platform show the singer showing off the new axe and recalling that it was designed to pay a nod to the lyrics in one of his 2020 songs.

“It’s kind of an ode to ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ [2020 album], the line on ‘Title Track’ and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had,” he is seen telling fans.

Machine Gun Kelly on his signature Schecter guitar Razor Blade: "It's kind of an ode to Tickets To My Downfall, the line on title track and also an ode to my 20s and all the crazy times that I had" shop 🪒: https://t.co/spz2qxhnLX https://t.co/lfOXNM5c1i pic.twitter.com/ytKo05VKLL — julia 🍤 (@mgkmagic) January 8, 2024

Check out more details about the new guitar on Schecter’s website.

In other Machine Gun Kelly news, in November the musician responded to a wave of criticism online after taking part in an “awkward” interview at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The moment took place when he was approached by Sky Sports’ presenter Martin Brundle, who went up to him on the grid walk at the Formula One event.

“My vibe is ‘the worst’ how? because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? because car engines were so loud I couldn’t hear him? please tell me more about why I’m the worst,” he wrote, addressing the negativity around the chat. “My anxiety has won. I hate being in public.”

Later that month he made headlines once again, this time by offering US football star and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce $500k to leave the Kansas City Chiefs and play for the Cleveland Browns.