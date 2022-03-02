Intriguant announces ‘UPLOADING: Time Capsule’ compilation featuring BGourd, The Analog Girl and more

Singaporean DJ and producer Intriguant has announced the ‘UPLOADING: Time Capsule’ compilation under his UPLOADING live electronic music series.

The 18-track compilation is set to be released on streaming platforms on March 18, and will feature a variety of upcoming and established artists and producers including Kiat, The Analog Girl, FAUXE, BGourd, Kitty Purrnaz, Kin Leonn and Fzpz.

“I hope to create the effect of discovery that has people digging for music similar to how they do for music from older eras such as the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Intriguant said in a press statement. “In fact, with this release, we are only scratching the surface of what the electronic music scene in Singapore has to offer.”

Advertisement

Intriguant has also announced two live shows in support of ‘UPLOADING: Time Capsule’. The shows will be held on March 17 and 18 at the Esplanade Annex Studio at 7pm, with tickets on sale now at SGD$20 per ticket.

The live shows will feature performances from several of the compilation’s artists, including BGourd, The Analog Girl, O$P$, Kiat and Aya Sekine among others.

Day 1 of the two-day affair will see performances from Kitty Purrnaz, Bongomann, The Analog Girl and O$P$ while Day 2 features Fzpz, Chris, Sam & Lucas, Kiat + Aya Sekine and BGourd.

The producer himself most recently released the music video for ‘Your Love’ back in March 2021. It was the first single off his third album, ‘Spirits’, which was released in November 2020. At the time, he also shared seven remixes of the track including reworks by Myanmar-based Heft, Elek and Tommy from Vietnam, Moebius from Indonesia, and Haunted Ghost from the US.

View the tracklist for ‘UPLOADING: Time Capsule’ below.

Advertisement

‘UPLOADING: Time Capsule’ tracklist:

1. BGourd – ‘Homely’

2. Kitty Purrnaz – ‘Soviet’

3. Fzpz X Kelly Raphaelle – ‘Letting Go’

4. MZA – ‘Naha Dreaming’

5. Zrina – ‘ISSA TRAP’

6. Bongomann – ‘Mopey1’

7. Halal Sol – ‘Forget It’

8. Kiat – ‘Anomaly (Feat. OmarKENOBI)’

9. Fauxe – ‘Concert For Birds’

10. O$P$ – ‘133 Nights’

11. Cravism – ‘Douceur’

12. Intriguant – ‘Safe Space’

13. OFTRT – ‘In Sight’

14. NADA – ‘Tembung Ular’

15. Mervin Wong – ‘Saturn’

16. The Analog Girl – ‘Wildlife Documentaries’

17. Barren Sector – ‘Couch Conversations’

18. Kin Leonn – ‘Mineral Mantra’