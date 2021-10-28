Intriguant, Munir and more to feature on forthcoming compilation of electronic music from Asia

Bangkok-based music magazine Cosmic Tiger has announced a compilation album of electronic music from Asia.

According to a press release, the publication will release ‘Cosmic Tiger Presents: Messages Volume One’ on November 26. The album will consist of tracks from Asia-based artists, which include Singapore’s Intriguant, Indonesia’s Munir (aka Midnight Runners), Thailand’s Sarayu, Hong Kong’s Romain FX, among others.

The compilation is set to span Balearic house, disco, neo-soul, and other genres, and it will also raise funds for charity.

“While shining a light on the effervescent talent that exists in Asia’s growing underground community, we felt a strong desire to spread some positivity,” Cosmic Tiger wrote in a press statement.

“We wanted to do what we could to help some of those whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by the bizarre times we’re all currently living through.”

All profits from sales will be donated to the Bangkok Community Help Foundation and The Sweet Potato Project, charities based in Thailand and Indonesia respectively that are aiding ongoing pandemic efforts.

‘Cosmic Tiger Presents: Messages Volume One’ is currently available to pre-order on Cosmic Tiger’s Bandcamp page. Find its tracklist and cover art below.

The tracklist for ‘Cosmic Tiger Presents: Messages Volume One’ is:

1. Max Essa – ‘Water Wheels’

2. Rocco Universal – ‘Sleepwalking In Silom’

3. Munir – ‘Cosmic Hearts’

4. Gold Suite – ‘Tabernas Yacht Club’

5. Scott Hess – ‘Elevator’

6. Ryota OPP – ‘Stardust’

7. Martin Denev – ‘Moving To The Suburbs (Rocco Universal Late Night mix)’

8. Rudy’s Midnight Machine – ‘Royal Flush’

9. Sarayu – ‘Nic’s Bent Face’

10. DOTT & Elaheh – ‘Amorn’s Shady Deal’

11. Martin Denev – ‘Moving To The Suburbs’

12. Maarten – ‘Tell Me’

13. Romain FX – ‘Fly’

14. Isaac Aesili – ‘Love Slave’

15. Intriguant – ‘Option’