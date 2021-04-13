I.O.I are reportedly reuniting next month to celebrate fifth debut anniversary

I.O.I are reportedly set to reunite for the first time since their disbandment in 2017.

South Korean news outlets Kyunghyang Shinmun and Sports Seoul reported today (april 13) that the K-pop girl group will reunite to hold a live broadcast on the mobile app KT Seezn to commemorate their fifth debut anniversary on May 4. The group’s members are said to have gathered recently to discuss the possibility of a reunion.

According to the new outlets’ sources, only nine of the group’s 11 members will be physically present at the live broadcast; Kyulkyung will not be able to attend as she is currently in China, while Kang Mina is in the middle of a shoot for an upcoming drama. However, the two members might still make an appearance through video calls, although details are currently being worked out.

I.O.I had originally planned to reunite in October of 2019. However, that was subsequently cancelled due to schedule conflicts, as well as the vote manipulation investigation over the TV series Produce 101, through which the group had been formed.

I.O.I officially debuted as a temporary project group in May 2016, following their participation in the Mnet survival reality show Produce 101. They released two mini-albums and a handful of singles over the course of their career, including the chart-topping song ‘Very Very Very’, before disbanding in January 2017

Meanwhile, former member Chung Ha dropped her debut full-length album ‘Querencia’ in March. In the same month, the singer also released a Spanish version of the song ‘Demente’ and collaborated with K-pop veteran Rain for the song ‘Why Don’t We’.