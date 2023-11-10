Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson to star in ABBA-inspired horror movie ‘Bjorn Of The Dead’

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden is set to star in an ABBA-inspired horror flick, titled Bjorn Of The Dead.

The news comes shortly after the iconic metal frontman announced details of his upcoming solo tour, and is set to see him take on a lead role in an apocalyptic, zombie-themed movie.

According to a report by Deadline, Dickinson signed on to star in the project – which will centre on an ABBA tribute band who get trapped in a nightclub with other tribute acts just as an apocalypse starts.

“Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music,” it reads.

The Iron Maiden frontman is one of several famous faces from the rock and metal scene to appear in Bjorn Of The Dead, according to the outlet, although no other names have been announced at the time of writing.

The upcoming horror was written by the singer’s son, Austin, who is also a rock vocalist for London bands As Lions and Rise To Remain. The premise is also based on the original story by Andrew Prendergast, who is producing the movie alongside Austin.

Directed by Elza Kephart, filming is set to start next year and speaking with the outlet, Austin said he was “honoured” to be working on “this crazy adventure”.

“Andrew, Elza, and myself can’t wait for you guys to see what’s in store,” he said. “Get your spandex on, preen your wigs, and sharpen your axes. Bjorn is coming.”

Prendergast added a similar sentiment, stating: “We are thrilled to be making this blood-drenched gore fest from Austin’s super funny, terrifying, cautionary tale about the inner workings of the music industry.”

Details of Bruce Dickinson’s involvement in the forthcoming film arrive shortly after he revealed plans for a new solo album.

First announced back in September, the upcoming LP is titled ‘The Mandrake Project’, and will mark Dickinson’s first solo album in 18 years, following on from 2005’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’.

Earlier this week, Dickinson has teased the forthcoming lead single ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ and confirmed details of an upcoming tour.

The live shows will kick off in spring 2024, with five shows across the UK – starting at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on May 18, and continuing the following day at the O2 Academy in Manchester.

From there, performances at Swansea Arena, Nottingham’s Rock City and London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town are all scheduled, before a run of shows across Europe. These include stops in France, Holland, Hungary, Sweden, Germany and more. Find a full list of shows and buy tickets here.