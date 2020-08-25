Iron Maiden to reissue self-titled debut album to mark its 40th anniversary

Iron Maiden are set to release a reissue of their seminal debut album to mark its 40th anniversary.

The band’s self-titled first record will be pressed onto a limited edition picture vinyl through Parlaphone on October 10, which is also National Album Day 2020.

Originally released in April 1980, the LP – featuring original vocalist Paul Di’Anno – contains the classic songs ‘Phantom Of The Opera’, ‘Running Free’ and ‘Iron Maiden’. It reached Number Four in the UK albums chart upon its release.

An official description reads: “‘Iron Maiden’ was the album that saw the East London band start the journey that has led them over the course of four decades, sixteen studio albums, over 90 million album sales and more than 2000 concerts around the globe, to become the biggest and most acclaimed metal band on the planet.”

You can pre-order the ‘Iron Maiden’ reissue here and see its full tracklist below.

Side One

Prowler

Remember Tomorrow

Running Free

Phantom Of The Opera



Side Two

Transylvania

Strange World

Charlotte The Harlot

Iron Maiden

Earlier this year, Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain seemingly hinted that new music could be on the way from the group, telling fans to “watch this space”. In February, lead singer Bruce Dickinson said that the band were “never going to fucking retire”.

Iron Maiden last released a studio album in 2015 with ‘The Book of Souls’. The record landed at Number One in the UK albums chart, having sold just over 60,000 copies in its first week.