Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces new solo album and tour, ‘The Mandrake Project’

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced details of his first solo album in nearly two decades and detailed a 2024 tour.

‘The Mandrake Project’ is Dickinson’s first solo album since 2005’s ‘Tyranny Of Souls’ and will arrive in 2024.

Also next year, he will head out on a tour of Mexico and Brazil.

In a statement about the album, Dickinson said: “This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it.

“I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.”

He added: “We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what ‘The Mandrake Project’ actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

No firm details of the album, including tracklist, artwork or exact release date, have yet been revealed.

See the 2024 tour dates below.

APRIL 2024

18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Diana Theater

20 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Theatre

24 – Curitiba, BZ @ Live Curitiba

25 – Porto Alegre, BZ @ Pepsi On Stage

27 – Brasilia, BZ @ Opera Hall

28 – Belo Horizonte, BZ @ Arena Hall

30 – Rio De Janeiro, BZ @ Qualistage

MAY 2024

2 – Ribeirao Preto, BZ @ Quinta Linda

4 – Sao Paulo, BZ @ Vibra

Last year, Iron Maiden shared a mini-documentary from their recent ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ tour, taking fans inside the mammoth shows’ production with Dickinson as their guide.

During the tour, the frontman was forced to physically remove a stage-invader, and called attendees out for smoking weed in the crowd. While fans have nevertheless stuck with him, one noted hater of Dickinson’s is Sharon Osbourne, who recently chewed him out in an interview as a “fucking asshole” who is “jealous of Ozzy”.