Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson tells fans to “get vaccinated”

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson has told fans to “get vaccinated” after coming down with COVID-19 recently.

Last month, Dickinson revealed that despite being double vaccinated, he’d tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel the final dates of his spoken word tour in the UK.

He described feeling “a bit groggy, kind of like the flu,” at the time, adding “I’ve pretty much got no doubt that had I not had the vaccine, I could be in serious trouble.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Yahoo! Music, Dickinson has stressed the importance to fans of getting the vaccine, saying that without it, he’s certain he would have been “more sick”.

He said: “My belief is — and I stress, it’s a belief — that this proves that I would have been more sick if I’ve not taken the vaccine. I mean, I had both jabs. Everybody I know has had both jabs. And I’m quite happy about it.”

He went on to say that he “honestly [finds] it incredible that some people are still resistant [to vaccines]…I would say, just get vaccinated. And if you do get sick, you won’t get that sick. It’ll just be like a mild case of the flu.”

Iron Maiden returned in July with their first new track in six years. The band subsequently confirmed that their 17th studio album, ‘Senjutsu’, will arrive this month.

Advertisement

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kiss’ Gene Simmons also tested positive for COVID-19 despite being double vaccinated.

The news was shared on Kiss’ social media page yesterday (August 31), just days after Simmons’ bandmate, Paul Stanley, also tested positive for the virus.

The statement posted on social media read: “Kiss will postpone their next few tour dates. While Paul Stanley recently tweeted that he had recovered from Covid-19, Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms.”