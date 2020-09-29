Irrevocable deliver powerful new single, ‘For John And Robert’

Philippines emo/punk outfit Irrevocable have released a new single, ‘For John And Robert’.

The song is the Manila quintet’s tribute to the late John Ridsdel and Robert Hall. In September 2015, who were two of four people abducted from the Holiday Ocean View Samal Resort on Samal Island in southern Philippines and held for ransom by Abu Sayyaf extremists. They were executed months later.

Hear the song below:

<a href="https://irrevocable.bandcamp.com/track/for-john-and-robert-single">For John and Robert (Single) by Irrevocable</a>

Irrevocable vocalist Lenian Gaspar, who penned the lyrics, revealed in a statement on Bandcamp that she had been working with an anti-terrorism unit at the time, and had to transcribe a hostage video submitted by Ridsdel and Hall’s abductors.

“Replaying it countless times screwed my mind,” she said of the experience of transcribing the tape. “I could not hear any words anymore, I could only hear their fear. John and Robert were murdered after a few months.”

Her statement continues: “I eventually quit that job after the last released video. Hearing the last struggling breath of someone being killed took a huge toll on my mental health. I was so sorry we could not save them. I was so sorry we could not take them home.”

“I mourned, I mourned for you, because my soul became shattered on the day that you died,” Gaspar sings on ‘For John And Robert’. “They can’t hurt you anymore / Now you’re free, they can’t hurt you anymore.”

Irrevocable’s other members are Tani Cariño (guitar), Noodle Perez (guitar), Ino Grana (bass) and Josh Crae (drums).

‘For John And Robert’ comes four months after the last Irrevocable single, ‘You Know You’re Not Sorry’. That was their first release following their 2018 debut album ‘Where is Home?’.