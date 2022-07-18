Island Records Philippines announces free Nomad Festival featuring Blaster Silonga, One Click Straight and more

Island Records Philippines has announced it will be holding a free music festival later this month featuring the likes of Juan Karlos, Dia Mate, IV of Spades‘ Blaster Silonga and The Celestial Klownz and more.

The festival is set to be held on July 24 at Venice Grandcanal Mall’s Venice Piazza in McKinley Hill, Taguig, and will feature 14 acts from Island Records’ roster with performances starting from 2pm onwards. Juan Karlos, Dia Mate, and Blaster Silonga will be joined by One Click Straight, Fern., Hannah + Gabi and more at the festival, which is part of the label’s second anniversary celebrations, and is free to attend for all.

❗️MUSIC FEST ALERT❗️ Watch your favorite Island Records Philippines artists perform LIVE FOR FREE as we celebrate our 2nd anniversary on July 24, 2 PM at the Venice Piazza, @mckinleyhill_! SEE YOU THERE!! 🏝️💛 #NomadMusicFest pic.twitter.com/n6AhE1nKY6 — Island Records Philippines (@islandrecph) July 15, 2022

Singer-songwriter Juan Karlos most recently released his single ‘Kunwari’ earlier this month following his three-song EP ‘Drop 1’ in March. The EP contained the tracks ‘Buksan’, ‘Aminin’ and a collaboration with Janine Berdin called ‘Pancit’.

IV Of Spades guitarist Blaster Silonga dropped his solo Japanese-language single ‘Disko Forever’ last year in October before following up the release with a Tagalog version of the single. He also released a Christmas-themed solo track last year titled ‘Pasko’y Hindi Na Masaya’ (‘Christmas is No Longer Happy’), and revealed he had recorded demos for other upcoming solo singles, including a track titled ‘Nararamdaman’.

One Click Straight released their latest single ‘Lilo’ earlier this year in February. It was their first release of the year and followed their two 2021 singles – August’s ‘Wake Me Up’ and September’s ‘Untitled 02’. The band have not confirmed if if ‘Lilo’ will feature on their upcoming sophomore album, which has yet to receive a release date.

Island Records Philippines’ Nomad Festival lineup is:

Juan Karlos

Fern.

Blaster Silonga and The Celestial Klownz

Cheats

One Click Straight

Over October

Dia Mate

Elise Huang

10 AM Departure

Chen Pangan

Hannah + Gabi

Ang Bagong Luto Ni Enriquez

Smow

Kenneth Amores