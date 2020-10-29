Australian livestream series Isol-Aid to showcase Asian artists this weekend: Pyra, Ruru to perform

This weekend’s edition of Australian livestream series Isol-Aid will centre on artists across Asia, including Pyra from Thailand, Ruru from the Philippines, and Korea’s Silica Gel and Wedance.

Isol-Aid began in March as social distancing restrictions began to kick off in Australia to curb the coronavirus outbreak. It will mark its 32nd edition on Saturday (October 31) and run from 3pm to 6pm AEDT.

It will start with the ‘Focus Asia’ slate of artists curated by Highjinkx, an indie live music promotion company out of Seoul, South Korea. Kicking off the festivities is Indonesian alt/electronic band Horse Planet Police Department, who just released their new single ‘99% Lovesong’ earlier this week.

Advertisement

Following up are Silica Gel, the psychedelia outfit that snagged Rookie of the Year at the 2017 Korean Music Awards, and indietronica group Wedance, whose Isol-Aid appearance is part of a larger ‘virtual tour’ of Australia that included a performance at annual showcase/conference BIGSOUND.

Thai ‘dystopian pop’ artist Pyra – who released her single ‘Bangkok’ earlier this month – will then perform, followed by Philippines indie artist Ruru and finally Thai tropical pop band Gym and Swim. At 5pm, Australia’s own Jackmann, Budjerah, Paige Black and Mia Wray will perform.

Isol-Aid sets will be streamed via artists’ own Instagram pages. It is free to watch, and donations to the festival, who will channel all funds to the artists and their teams, are highly encouraged.

See the lineup and schedule below:

🍻 Round 32's a brewin' 🍻Tune in to this Saturday's action live & direct from the artists' insta handles or head to… Posted by Isol-Aid Festival on Wednesday, October 28, 2020