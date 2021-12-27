Isyana Sarasvati and DeadSquad share brutal new version of ‘Il Sogno’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati and death metal band DeadSquad have shared a new collaborative version of Sarasvati’s ‘Il Sogno’.

The newly released track, uploaded onto streaming platforms today (December 27), serves as a heavy new facelift to Sarasvati’s operatic rock single of the same name earlier in April.

The new version combines the original track’s operatic and progressive rock arrangement with DeadSquad’s extreme brand of metal, with Sarasvati’s angelic voice set against Augustinus Widi’s chilling guttural vocals, furiously picked tremolo riffs and blistering blast beats.

Listen to ‘Il Sogno’ below.

A music video for the track is scheduled to release soon, although a firm release date has yet to be announced.

In an Instagram post, new DeadSquad vocalist Augustinus Widi shared that the track – including its riff – was composed and arranged by Isyana Sarasvati, and that the band performed it the only way they know how.

The original version of ‘Il Sogno’ first released in April, with softer rock instrumentation. That same month, Isyana Sarasvati and DeadSquad – then lead by Daniel Mardhany – teamed up for a collaborative set for IDGAF 2021, during which the first iteration of ‘Il Sogno’ was performed.

In August, Mardhany left DeadSquad, and was replaced by Augustinus Widi. The band most recently shared their new single ‘Curse Of The Black Plague’ on October 31. The song is said to be the first taste of their upcoming album. Further details are currently unknown.

‘Curse Of The Black Plague’ marks the second single of the year for DeadSquad, following ‘Paranoid Skizoid’ in July.