Isyana Sarasvati and Gamaliél to perform in Bali this month

Redrose Entertainment has announced that Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati will be performing in Bali’s Taman Bhagawan on July 22.

The show, titled ‘Lexiconcert’, is in support of Sarasvati’s 2019 album ‘Lexicon’, which had its promotional tours delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month (June 17), she released a 5 track EP titled ‘my Mystery’, which features previously released singles in ‘Il Sogno’ and ‘Unlock The Key’.

According to a Coconuts Bali report, Indonesian artists Idgitaf and Gamaliél are slated to make an appearance for the show in two weeks. Earlier this year, Sarasvati dropped a cover of Melly Goeslaw’s ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’ with Gamaliél.

In an interview with NME, Isyana Saravati revealed that she had tried to perform songs from ‘Lexicon’ live during the pandemic, “but without a live audience, the energy was indeed different. I think what’s interesting about songs like ‘Lexicon’, ‘Unlock the Key’ and ‘Il Sogno’ is that you’ve got to see how they are performed live.”

Regular tickets are priced at IDR 575,000 while VIP tickets go for 1,575,000 and are available for purchase here.

VIP ticket holders will gain access to the venue’s VIP lounge with complimentary food and beverages, a signed T-shirt and the opportunity to meet the Indonesian singer-songwriter herself.

Sarasvati released her debut album in 2015, ‘EXPLORE!’, followed by her sophomore album in 2017 with ‘Paradox’. In February, she performed ‘Il Sogno’ with Indonesian metal band DeadSquad on Indonesia’s Tonight Show.