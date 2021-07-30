Isyana Sarasvati, Danilla Riyadi and more to perform for COVID-19 vaccination event in Jakarta

Isyana Sarasvati, Danilla Riyadi and many more Indonesian artists are slated to perform for people getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at a centre in Jakarta tomorrow.

People getting jabbed on July 31 at the GoTix vaccination centre in the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) will be able to watch performances by artists including Basboi, Reality Club, Dewa Budjana and more.

The daylong event, which runs from 8am to 5pm WIB, will also be live-streamed as the Senang Tenang Online Show. Other artists on the lineup are Endah N Resha, SIVIA, GANGGA, Teddy Adhitya, Arash Buana, Vira Talisa, Winky Wiryawan, Misellia, Hiroaki Kato & Arina, JKT48 and Ojol Bergitar.

Isyana Sarasvati will appear with her husband Rayhan Maditra, who is a medical doctor. Check out the full lineup here:

People getting vaccinated in JCC will be able to watch the entertainment through a LED screen to maintain safety protocols. The show will also be streamed via the app GoPlay Indonesia.

Access to the Senang Tenang Online Show is free, but virtual concert-goers can opt to donate by paying for a event ticket here. Proceeds will benefit Warga Bantu Warga movement, an initative that shares information and helps citizens affected by COVID-19.

Additionally, organisers have also set up an installation called ‘Stay Gold BTS’, available for viewing and photography by ARMY onsite:

The Senang Tenang Online Show is organized by GoTix in collaboration with Polda Metro Jaya. This initiative is staged to help support the Indonesian government’s vaccination acceleration program.