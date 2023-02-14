Isyana Sarasvati releases piano version of ‘UNLOCK THE KEY’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati has released a stripped-down piano version of her progressive metal track ‘UNLOCK THE KEY’.

Sarasvati released the bare-bones take on the track in a YouTube video uploaded to her channel on February 10, with a minimalistic video focused on the singer as she sings and plays the track on a grand piano. Dressed in a white shirt paired with suspenders and slacks, Sarasvati reintroduces the track as a more intimate, raw look into her personal struggles.

Watch the piano version of Isyana Sarasvati’s ‘UNLOCK THE KEY’ below.

‘UNLOCK THE KEY’ also appeared on Sarasvati’s 2022 EP ‘my Mystery’ following its initial release in 2020, which led to the track winning the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Award for Best Progressive Production Work in 2021. The five-track EP also included the previously released single ‘Il Sogno’ alongside two new tracks in ‘Intro: If I Can Turn Back Time’ and ‘Prelude I’ featuring Mantra Vutura.

In an interview with NME, Sarasvati discussed her pivot from her early R&B influenced sound to the progressive metal direction that began on her 2019 album ‘Lexicon’. “I love music as a whole, and I grew up listening to so many music genres which subconsciously led me to become a much more open-minded musician,” she explained. “I feel like every genre possesses its strength and character, and I’m very open to [all genres]. No matter what the genre is, as long as the song’s message reaches my heart, I’ll accept it and have it as my muse.”

She is also currently working on her fourth studio album.

Sarasvati recently took home the 2022 AMI for Best Metal Song of the Year for her collaboration with DeadSquad on a heavier version of ‘Il Sogno’ released in December 2021. DeadSquad themselves would take home the Best Metal Album nod for their ‘Catharsis’ LP.