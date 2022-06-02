Isyana Sarasvati struggles with internal conflict on new single ‘My Mystery’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Isyana Sarasvati has released her “most personal” work to date, the new single ‘My Mystery’.

Sarasvati released the single on major streaming platforms yesterday (June 1) alongside a lyric video. The singer also shared some insight into ‘My Mystery’ in an Instagram post, writing, “SO. RELIEVED. Finally writing again. Recording again. This is arguably the most personal song I’ve ever written.”

“This song is about conflict in the subconscious, impulses that threaten to break through the surface. It goes against the side of me that wants to maintain balance,” she concluded. The single sees Sarasvati staying true to the progressive bent that has set her apart, as angular riffs and operatic passages mark the track as one that’s as musically complex as it is thematically.

Listen to Isyana Sarasvati’s ‘My Mystery’ below.

Sarasvati most recently teamed up with singer-songwriter Gamaliél for a cover of Melly Goeslaw’s 2002 classic ballad, ‘Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?’. It followed Sarasvati’s collaboration with Indonesian deathcore band DeadSquad on a new version of her single ‘Il Sogno’ in late December.

In a recent interview with NME, Sarasvati spoke about her experience working with the veteran band, saying “To have DeadSquad perform my song? I mean, wow! That’s dope,”

“Ultimately, trying to push ourselves to be explorative can lead us to the paths or the doors that we have never imagined before.”

Sarasvati also revealed in the interview that she is currently working on her fourth studio album, which features a sound connected by a “red thread” with ‘Il Sogno’ and her 2020 single ‘Unlock The Key’.